MoSPI’s Data User’s Conference to Spotlight Unincorporated Sector and CAPEX Trends

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s statistical ecosystem, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is set to organize a high-impact Data User’s Conference on May 27, 2025, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB). The event will take place at the Khemka Auditorium, ISB Campus, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, bringing together over 200 distinguished participants from across the country’s data, policy, research, and academic landscapes.

The primary focus of this conference is to facilitate meaningful interaction between data producers and data users, with discussions centered around two pivotal surveys:

The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2023–24

The Forward-Looking Survey on Private Sector Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Investment Intentions

These surveys provide critical insights into India’s informal sector dynamics and future investment trends, making them indispensable for economic planning, industrial policy design, and research.

Dignitaries to Set the Tone for Informed Dialogue

The conference will be chaired by Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS, Secretary, MoSPI. A range of dignitaries are expected to deliver keynote addresses and participate in discussions, including:

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India

Prof. Madan M. Pillutla, Dean, ISB

Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General, National Sample Survey (NSS)

Their contributions will establish the broader context for India's evolving statistical infrastructure and emphasize the value of granular, enterprise-level data for national development.

A Cross-Sectoral Gathering of Data Stakeholders

Approximately 200 participants will attend the event, including:

Researchers and academicians from top universities and think tanks

Economists and statisticians from public and private institutions

Industry representatives from trade bodies and industrial associations

Policy influencers, including members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC)

Representatives of international organizations, and

Media and communication professionals engaged in economic reporting

This broad spectrum of attendees reflects MoSPI’s emphasis on inclusive dialogue and multi-sectoral collaboration in shaping a forward-looking statistical regime.

Technical Sessions: A Deep Dive into Methodology and Findings

The conference will feature detailed technical sessions led by data experts from NSO and key academic partners. The discussions will unpack:

The sampling design and coverage of the ASUSE and CAPEX surveys

Methodological innovations, including digital tools and real-time data validation

Preliminary and thematic sectoral trends, such as micro-enterprise resilience and capital deployment preferences

Insights on enterprise behaviour under post-pandemic economic conditions

The significance of investment intentions for industrial revitalization and credit market planning

These sessions are designed not only to share findings but also to stimulate demand-driven data usage by enabling users to better understand underlying frameworks.

Panel Discussion to Translate Data into Actionable Policy

A high-level panel discussion will provide interpretative commentary on the data and its implications. Esteemed panellists include:

Shri Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL

Dr. M. Suresh Babu, Director, Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), Chennai

Prof. Rishi Kumar, BITS Pilani

Prof. C. Veeramani, Director, Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram

Dr. Pallavi Choudhuri, Senior Fellow and Deputy Director, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER)

These experts will explore how ASUSE and CAPEX data can:

Shape evidence-based policymaking

Support economic forecasting and modelling

Enhance the quality and granularity of economic data

Address data gaps in India’s informal and private sector statistics

The panel is expected to recommend institutional innovations, such as improved data dissemination tools and real-time enterprise feedback mechanisms.

Open Discussion to Foster Inclusive Feedback

An open interaction session will follow the panel, offering all participants a platform to:

Pose questions to survey designers and policymakers

Share feedback from the perspective of academia, enterprise, and governance

Suggest improvements in data accessibility, transparency, and relevance

Such open-floor engagements are critical to MoSPI’s broader vision of democratizing data usage and improving citizen trust in public statistics.

Concluding Reflections and the Road Ahead

The day-long conference will culminate in a summary of key takeaways, identifying actionable points to:

Enhance survey designs

Improve data dissemination platforms

Promote collaborative research using official data

Strengthen partnerships with academic institutions and industry leaders

This collaborative effort is part of MoSPI’s mission to make India’s statistical system more responsive, dynamic, and globally aligned, supporting both the data-for-development agenda and broader economic resilience strategies.

With Hyderabad emerging as a hub of innovation, hosting this conference at ISB’s prestigious campus is both symbolic and strategic, reinforcing the centrality of data in India’s transformation into a knowledge-driven economy.