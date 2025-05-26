Controversy Unfolds: Former AASU Leader Granted Interim Bail Amidst Protests

The Gauhati High Court has granted interim bail to Sankarjyoti Baruah, a former general secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), amid widespread protests following his arrest for an alleged assault at a petrol pump in Dibrugarh district.

Senior advocate Angshuman Bora, representing Baruah, confirmed that he is expected to be released from prison pending the receipt of the certified bail order. Baruah's arrest had sparked significant unrest, with two cases filed against him, one of which initially included a bailable 'attempt to murder' charge but was later deemed non-bailable by the police.

The case escalated rapidly when Baruah was handcuffed while appearing in court, leading to public outcry and a 12-hour bandh in Duliajan, demanding accountability from the police. The state's chief minister assured that no such punitive measures would be used against Baruah in future proceedings.