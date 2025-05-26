President Murmu Honours India’s Traditional Artists at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Kala Utsav

In a vibrant celebration of India’s cultural legacy, President Droupadi Murmu met with a distinguished group of folk, tribal, and traditional artists at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 26, 2025. This interaction was held under the esteemed Artists-in-Residence programme, currently underway as part of the Kala Utsav initiative. The event not only underscored the government’s commitment to preserving the rich artistic traditions of India but also provided a national platform to artists who have carried forward age-old art forms through generations.

Showcasing India’s Living Artistic Traditions

The Artists-in-Residence programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan, under the Kala Utsav banner, serves as an inspiring platform to recognize and celebrate India’s indigenous art. This year, the focus was on two iconic forms of traditional Indian painting—Gond art from Madhya Pradesh and Madhubani art from Bihar. These living traditions reflect the deep-rooted connection between nature, mythology, and daily life in rural India, and are renowned for their symbolic motifs, vibrant colours, and storytelling through patterns.

Residency of Renowned Artists

From May 20 to May 27, 2025, a group of eminent artists in Gond and Madhubani styles have been residing at Rashtrapati Bhavan, engaging in live demonstrations, collaborative work, and artistic dialogue. This residency allowed them to create original artworks within the serene and culturally resonant environment of the President’s estate.

The participating Madhubani artists included:

Shanti Devi

Ambika Devi

Manisha Jha

Priti Karn

Ranjan Paswan

Shanti Devi (second artist of same name)

Urmila Devi

Shravan Paswan

Kumari Nalinee Shah

Moti Karn

These artists have been instrumental in preserving and innovating within the Madhubani tradition, which is known for its intricate linework, mythological themes, and use of natural dyes.

The Gond artists hosted were:

Durgabai Vyam

Subhash Vyam

Nankusia Shyam

Ram Singh Urveti

Dilip Shyam

Champakali

Heeraman Urvety

Japani Shyam Dhurwey

Each of these artists represents the visual storytelling heritage of the Gond community, marked by stylized depictions of flora, fauna, and folklore.

Presidential Interaction and Appreciation

On May 26, President Murmu personally witnessed the artworks created by the artists during their stay. She interacted with the artists, discussed their inspirations and creative processes, and expressed deep appreciation for their role in safeguarding India’s artistic heritage. The President commended the artists’ dedication and artistic excellence, highlighting their role in enriching India’s cultural landscape and inspiring the next generation of artists.

She also emphasized that such initiatives are crucial in not only celebrating art but also ensuring that traditional art forms remain relevant and respected in contemporary society.

A Living Gallery of Indian Culture

Through this programme, Rashtrapati Bhavan has once again become a living gallery of India’s cultural plurality, where tribal motifs and rural narratives are brought into the national spotlight. The paintings and murals created during this residency will remain as symbolic imprints of cultural preservation, encouraging future generations to embrace and explore their artistic heritage.

The Kala Utsav stands as a testimony to India’s timeless art traditions and the invaluable contributions of artists who continue to paint the stories of their communities with passion, precision, and pride.