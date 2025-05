United Against Terrorism: Indian Delegation Takes Zero-Tolerance Message to Kuwait

An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, embarked on a diplomatic mission to Kuwait. They engaged with Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Sherida A S Al-Maousharji, to discuss India's actions against cross-border terrorism.

This visit is a segment of a broader diplomatic initiative, involving seven multi-party delegations aimed at global engagement on terrorism challenges emanating from Pakistan. This delegation, originating from Bahrain, highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

During their stay, delegation members paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy and explored Kuwait's Grand Mosque, symbolizing cultural ties. The initiative underscores India's commitment to combating terrorism and fostering international collaboration.