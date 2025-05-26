Controversial Bail: Former AASU Leader Sankarjyoti Baruah's Legal Battle

The Gauhati High Court has given interim bail to Sankarjyoti Baruah, ex-general secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), following his arrest last May for alleged assault at a petrol pump in Dibrugarh district.

Senior advocate Angshuman Bora, representing Baruah, confirmed his likely release by Tuesday, after receiving a certified order. Although initially bailable, one case against Baruah turned non-bailable with police adding an 'attempt to murder' charge.

Sankarjyoti Baruah's legal ordeal has ignited regional protests, responding to the allegations and controversial handcuffing by police. A 12-hour bandh was enforced, contesting police actions, while AASU distanced itself from Baruah due to prior allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)