Diplomatic Rift: Uganda Halts Military Ties with Germany

Uganda has announced the termination of its military cooperation with Germany, following accusations against Germany's ambassador in Kampala for engaging in "subversive activities," according to the Ugandan military spokesperson.

In response, a German foreign ministry spokesperson described the allegations as "absurd and without any merit," rejecting them emphatically during a press briefing in Berlin. However, details regarding the accusations were not disclosed by either side.

The move has been tied to personal grievances with Ambassador Mathias Schauer, as stated by Uganda's military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who emphasized issues with Schauer's qualifications rather than a reflection on Germany as a whole. The cessation comes as Uganda continues its military contribution to African Union peacekeeping missions, which receive European Union support, including from Germany.

