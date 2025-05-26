Panchayat Advancement Index: A New Milestone in India’s Rural Development

In a significant move towards fostering sustainable development at the grassroots level, the Panchayati Raj Ministry has introduced the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI). Launched at a two-day workshop inaugurated by Panchayati Raj Ministry Secretary Raj Vivek Bharadwaj, the index aims to bolster data-driven monitoring and planning in village panchayats.

The PAI, designed with over 100 indicators, offers a holistic view of development, allowing for capacity building throughout India's extensive network of panchayats. Bharadwaj emphasized the contribution of village-level planning in national development, equating it with acts of patriotism beyond traditional understandings.

The initiative, with input from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, heralds a nuanced approach to development with its robust, outcome-oriented framework. The revised PAI 2.0 includes a refined Local Indicator Framework, optimizing the number of indicators to enhance transparency and effectiveness in local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)