Left Menu

Panchayat Advancement Index: A New Milestone in India’s Rural Development

The Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) is set to revolutionize monitoring and planning at the village panchayat level. Launched to support sustainable development, PAI analyzes over 100 indicators, providing insights for capacity building. The tool aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals and encourages a comprehensive bottom-up approach in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:36 IST
Panchayat Advancement Index: A New Milestone in India’s Rural Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards fostering sustainable development at the grassroots level, the Panchayati Raj Ministry has introduced the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI). Launched at a two-day workshop inaugurated by Panchayati Raj Ministry Secretary Raj Vivek Bharadwaj, the index aims to bolster data-driven monitoring and planning in village panchayats.

The PAI, designed with over 100 indicators, offers a holistic view of development, allowing for capacity building throughout India's extensive network of panchayats. Bharadwaj emphasized the contribution of village-level planning in national development, equating it with acts of patriotism beyond traditional understandings.

The initiative, with input from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, heralds a nuanced approach to development with its robust, outcome-oriented framework. The revised PAI 2.0 includes a refined Local Indicator Framework, optimizing the number of indicators to enhance transparency and effectiveness in local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025