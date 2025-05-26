Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Salesman's Life in Saharanpur

A 25-year-old salesman, Mansab, tragically died in a road accident in Saharanpur when his motorcycle was hit by a roadways bus. The incident occurred on the Dehradun–Saharanpur route, and the bus driver fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A road tragedy struck the Saharanpur district on Monday when a 25-year-old salesman was fatally injured in a collision with a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus. The incident occurred in the Bihari Garh area, and the driver fled the scene, leaving the critical victim behind.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain revealed that the victim, Mansab, frequently used his motorcycle to travel for work. On the fateful day, he was en route to Sundarpur village when the collision occurred. Despite immediate response from passersby and police, Mansab was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Primary Health Centre.

As the investigation intensifies, authorities are making concerted efforts to locate and apprehend the absconding bus driver. Mansab's family, mourning his sudden demise, disclosed that he was set to be married in six months, adding further poignancy to the loss.

