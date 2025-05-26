Tragic Road Accident Claims Salesman's Life in Saharanpur

A road tragedy struck the Saharanpur district on Monday when a 25-year-old salesman was fatally injured in a collision with a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus. The incident occurred in the Bihari Garh area, and the driver fled the scene, leaving the critical victim behind.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain revealed that the victim, Mansab, frequently used his motorcycle to travel for work. On the fateful day, he was en route to Sundarpur village when the collision occurred. Despite immediate response from passersby and police, Mansab was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Primary Health Centre.

As the investigation intensifies, authorities are making concerted efforts to locate and apprehend the absconding bus driver. Mansab's family, mourning his sudden demise, disclosed that he was set to be married in six months, adding further poignancy to the loss.