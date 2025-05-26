The Political Tempest: Vimal Negi Case Rocks Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has decided against appealing the high court's directive to transfer the Vimal Negi death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, went missing in March, only to be found dead days later.

The case, initially investigated by a Special Investigation Team, has sparked significant political debate. Negi's wife, Kiran, claimed harassment by his superiors, prompting demands for a CBI investigation. The opposition BJP has accused the current Congress government of obfuscating details, intensifying the political tensions.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his commitment to justice for the Negi family but voiced dissatisfaction with the court's exclusion of state officers from the investigation. Sukhu criticized the opposition's stance, suggesting their lack of genuine interest in justice, while cautioning against indiscipline within the state's police ranks.

