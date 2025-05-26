Left Menu

Arrests Made in Disturbing Mob Attack on Meat Traders

Police arrested three men linked to a mob attack on meat traders near Barotha Canal Bridge, Harduaganj. The attackers, affiliated with a right-wing group, intercepted and set ablaze a vehicle suspected of transporting prohibited cattle meat. Police continue to pursue remaining suspects and have solicited public assistance for further identifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, including Vijay Bajrangi, Vijay Kumar Gupta, and Lavkush, have been apprehended in connection with a violent mob attack on meat traders in Harduaganj. The incident transpired Saturday, involving twelve named suspects and numerous others unidentified by police.

Victims, including a meat trader and his associates, were assaulted under the suspicion of transporting illicit cattle meat. The assailants, part of a right-wing faction, set the vehicle on fire and attempted to lynch the occupants, who were saved by police intervention.

Aligarh's SSP Sanjiv Suman affirmed that disturbances to peace will be severely punished, while SP Amrit Jain reported ongoing investigations. Samples from the vehicle have been sent to a state lab to verify the type of meat. Meanwhile, a case against various individuals has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with multiple investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

