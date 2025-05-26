Controversy and Recounting: Inside the Supreme Court Bar Association Polls

In light of alleged mishandling, the Supreme Court has mandated a vote recount in the recent Supreme Court Bar Association elections, underscoring the importance of transparency in the process.

Emerging as the frontrunner for the position of President, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh received 1,051 votes. However, a recount was necessitated after discrepancies showed the total vote count exceeded the number of ballots issued. Advocate Adish Aggarwala, also a candidate, raised formal complaints prompting further investigation.

Justice Surya Kant, overseeing the matter, highlighted the significance of impartial recounting and addressed threats faced by the election committee. Clarity was provided that while committee members could be substituted for valid reasons, the panel would remain intact to uphold election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)