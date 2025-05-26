Left Menu

Controversy and Recounting: Inside the Supreme Court Bar Association Polls

In response to allegations of irregularities, the Supreme Court directed a recount of votes in the Supreme Court Bar Association elections. Senior Advocate Vikas Singh leads with 1,051 votes while the total votes exceeded ballots issued. Justice Surya Kant emphasized a fair process and addressed threats against the election committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:05 IST
In light of alleged mishandling, the Supreme Court has mandated a vote recount in the recent Supreme Court Bar Association elections, underscoring the importance of transparency in the process.

Emerging as the frontrunner for the position of President, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh received 1,051 votes. However, a recount was necessitated after discrepancies showed the total vote count exceeded the number of ballots issued. Advocate Adish Aggarwala, also a candidate, raised formal complaints prompting further investigation.

Justice Surya Kant, overseeing the matter, highlighted the significance of impartial recounting and addressed threats faced by the election committee. Clarity was provided that while committee members could be substituted for valid reasons, the panel would remain intact to uphold election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

