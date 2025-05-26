China and Malaysia Forge New Economic Pathways
Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have engaged in talks to boost trade and investment cooperation, with an emphasis on the digital economy, green economy, and artificial intelligence. Their meeting in Kuala Lumpur highlights a growing bilateral focus on technology and sustainability.
China's Premier Li Qiang has emphasized the need for expanded trade and investment ties with Malaysia, pinpointing digital economy, green economy, and artificial intelligence as key areas for cooperation.
These remarks came during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The discussions underscore a strategic pivot towards leveraging technology and sustainable practices in strengthening bilateral economic ties.
