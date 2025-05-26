Bareilly's 15-Day Campaign Tackles Illegal Immigration

A 15-day campaign to identify illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants commenced in Bareilly as local police mobilized district teams for the task. Additional Superintendents and Circle Officers took charge of monitoring the on-ground efforts.

The initiative, spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, requires station house officers to prioritize the identification of immigrants living in temporary settlements. Arya emphasized comprehensive checks and subsequent legal proceedings against illegal residents.

Ahead of elections and Eid-ul-Adha, Arya instructed police to ensure heightened security in sensitive areas, while public initiatives like 'Walkthrough' were urged to be continued for bolstering community trust. Officers reviewed actions against known criminals, emphasizing timely legal action.

