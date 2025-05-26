Infamous Bounty Caught: Shiv Babu Maurya's Arrest

In a significant breakthrough, a notorious criminal, Shiv Babu Maurya, with a Rs 50,000 bounty on his head, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. The arrest was executed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in conjunction with local law enforcement authorities.

Maurya was part of a gang that kidnapped Prateek, a 13-year-old boy, demanding a ransom of Rs 25 lakh. The incident occurred on the night of April 5 in the Paharpur Kodan village.

Following a police operation, three gang members were captured and the child was safely rescued. Despite this, Maurya evaded arrest until recently, when he was finally caught near the Saini bus stand.