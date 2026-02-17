Left Menu

Ambala STF Captures Fugitive Duo at Railway Station

The Special Task Force in Ambala has arrested two Pakistani nationals at the Ambala Cantt Railway Station who escaped from a juvenile home in Jammu and Kashmir. The fugitives, along with an Indian accomplice, were planning to flee to Nepal. They have been handed over to Jammu Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:53 IST
Two Pakistani nationals who escaped from Jammu Juvenile home caught in Ambala (Photo/STF Ambala). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, Ambala's Special Task Force apprehended two Pakistani nationals at the Ambala Cantt Railway Station. The suspects had escaped from the Juvenile Observation Home in Ranbir Singh Pura, Jammu and Kashmir, where they were detained after reportedly shooting at security personnel.

SP STF Vikrant Bhushan confirmed that a total of three individuals had fled, including two Pakistani nationals and an Indian accomplice. The Pakistanis, identified as Mohammad Sanaullah, 20, and Ahsan Anwar, 21, had been held in the home since 2019 and 2021 respectively. They, along with their Indian co-conspirator Karamjeet, alias Guga, planned to reach the UP-Nepal border.

Karamjeet, the alleged mastermind, facilitated their escape, aiming to aid in crossing into Nepal. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been handed over the two apprehended Pakistanis to proceed with the investigation and remand proceedings. The pursuit of fugitives underscores the STF's commitment to securing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

