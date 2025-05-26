Sewer Discovery: Two Charged in Danish Murder Case
Danish police have arrested two individuals for the murder of a 26-year-old Polish man whose body was found in a sewer in East Jutland, Denmark. The suspects, a Polish man and a Danish woman, face charges without a disclosed motive. A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Danish authorities have apprehended a 41-year-old Polish man and a 30-year-old Danish woman for the murder of a 26-year-old Polish man. His body was found in a sewer in East Jutland earlier this year, police confirmed on Monday.
The victim's remains were discovered on February 28 by work crews in the area, located approximately 167 kilometers from Copenhagen. The police statement did not reveal any motive for the murder.
Searches were conducted at various locations, leading to the arrests. The suspects are scheduled for a closed court hearing on Tuesday.
