Rajasthan High Court Halts Panchayat Restructuring Over Transparency Concerns

The Rajasthan High Court has put a temporary halt on the formation of new gram panchayats, pending the assessment of objections by a high-level committee. This move comes in response to over 40 petitions challenging the legitimacy and transparency of the state's proposed restructuring plan.

Petitioners argue that the state government violated key guidelines issued on January 10, 2025, particularly concerning the addition and removal of villages. They highlight issues like panchayat headquarters being placed in underdeveloped areas lacking basic infrastructure, raising significant concerns about transparency and fairness.

The court, presided by Justice Dinesh Mehta, emphasized the importance of impartiality in considering objections. It deferred the next hearing to July 7, instructing district collectors to rigorously review all submissions and asserting that the final decision should align with mandated guidelines and court observations.

(With inputs from agencies.)