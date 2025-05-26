Left Menu

Kremlin Raises Alarm Over Potential Missile Range Policy Shift

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warns European countries against decisions that could enhance Ukraine's long-range missile capabilities. This follows German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statement on range restrictions, raising concerns of increased military tensions. Merz emphasized continued military support for Ukraine, highlighting the lack of current restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:16 IST
In a significant geopolitical development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has issued a warning against European countries that might support Ukraine with enhanced long-range missile capabilities. The remarks come after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the absence of range restrictions on arms supplied to Ukraine.

Merz reassured that Germany remains committed to supporting Ukraine militarily, emphasizing that Ukraine's ability to hit Russian military targets without range limitations marks a pivotal change. This shift follows a previous U.S. decision allowing Ukraine to use American-made weapons against Russian targets.

The German parliament recently elected Merz as chancellor, and his government maintains no disclosed range limits on weapon deliveries to Ukraine. Speculation grows as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit Berlin, potentially signaling further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

