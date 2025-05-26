Left Menu

Water Distribution Clash: Punjab vs Haryana in Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court reserved its order on a plea by the Punjab government seeking a review or modification of a previous decision to release additional water to Haryana. The Punjab government argues the May 6 order was based on concealed facts, sparking a legal dispute between the states.

26-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious water-sharing issue between Punjab and Haryana reached a critical juncture as the High Court reserved its order on Punjab's demand for a review of a directive to release more water to Haryana. The Centre, alongside Haryana, has stood firm against Punjab's plea, citing no valid grounds for revision.

During the hearing, it was noted that Punjab had failed to either comply with or challenge the previous high court order mandating the release of 4,500 cusecs of extra water. The state's appeal has been portrayed as an attempt to deflect from undisputed agreements made in a high-level meeting led by the Union home secretary.

The Centre accused Punjab of acting against institutional decisions, drawing a cultural analogy by referencing Bhai Kanahiya's unbiased virtue during historical conflicts. The Punjab government, however, maintained that the agenda of the Union home secretary's meeting was misrepresented, challenging the jurisdiction over the water dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

