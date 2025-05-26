Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Child Abuse Crime

In a landmark judgment, a Special POCSO court in Aligarh sentenced Naveen Kumar to rigorous life imprisonment for the rape and exploitation of a 12-year-old girl. Kumar's heinous crime was compounded by the fact that he recorded the assault for pornographic purposes.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) swiftly conducted an investigation after receiving a tip-off from its Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation unit. The probe, completed within six weeks, uncovered a trove of electronic evidence against Kumar and established his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The CBI utilized advanced tools, including Interpol's ICSE database and Cyber Tipline Reports from Google, in collaboration with the Union Home Ministry's I4C unit. Their efforts led to Kumar's arrest on September 6, 2024. Following an expeditious trial that concluded within six months, he was duly convicted, ensuring justice for the young victim.