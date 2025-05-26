Love, Betrayal, and Murder in Mumbai: A Real-Life Crime Drama

The shocking murder of a Mumbai man by his wife and her lover has gripped the city, according to police reports released on Monday. Authorities identified the victim as Ismail Ali Jamal Ali Shaikh, who suffered fatal injuries from a sharp weapon in the city's Antop Hill area.

Sources suggest Sumaya, Shaikh's spouse, engaged in an extramarital affair with Jabbar Shaikh, and they viewed Ismail as an obstacle to their future. Consequently, the duo allegedly orchestrated his murder, a crime that has led to both being taken into custody by local law enforcement.

Charges of murder have been lodged against the couple at the Antop Hill police station, officials confirmed. As the investigation advances, more light is expected to be shed on the motives and circumstances surrounding this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)