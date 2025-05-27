Controversial Pardon: Trump Saves Ex-Sheriff from Federal Prison

President Donald Trump has intervened once again in the justice system, issuing a pardon for Scott Jenkins, a former Virginia sheriff. Jenkins faced a 10-year imprisonment following a conviction for federal bribery charges.

The accusations revealed Jenkins accepted more than $75,000 in campaign contributions as bribes, rewarding payors with appointments as auxiliary deputy sheriffs. President Trump deemed Jenkins a victim of the 'overzealous Biden Department of Justice.'

This pardon adds to a series of controversial clemencies, underscoring Trump's willingness to correct what he perceives as judicial overreach. Critics and supporters alike continue to debate the implications of his decisions.