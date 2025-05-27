Controversial Pardon: Trump Saves Ex-Sheriff from Federal Prison
Former Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins, convicted of federal bribery charges, received a pardon from President Donald Trump, sparing him from a 10-year federal prison term. Accused of accepting bribes for deputy appointments, Jenkins pleaded for relief, while Trump criticized the Biden Department of Justice.
President Donald Trump has intervened once again in the justice system, issuing a pardon for Scott Jenkins, a former Virginia sheriff. Jenkins faced a 10-year imprisonment following a conviction for federal bribery charges.
The accusations revealed Jenkins accepted more than $75,000 in campaign contributions as bribes, rewarding payors with appointments as auxiliary deputy sheriffs. President Trump deemed Jenkins a victim of the 'overzealous Biden Department of Justice.'
This pardon adds to a series of controversial clemencies, underscoring Trump's willingness to correct what he perceives as judicial overreach. Critics and supporters alike continue to debate the implications of his decisions.