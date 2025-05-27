Tragedy Strikes at Liverpool's Premier League Celebration Parade

A car crash disrupted Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, resulting in 27 hospitalizations, including two critical injuries. Despite initial concerns, police confirmed the event was not terrorism-related. A 53-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested, believed to be the driver of the vehicle that struck the crowd.

Witnesses reported chaotic scenes, with people thrown into the air and firefighters working to free four individuals trapped under the car. Social media videos captured the tragic moments as fans reacted angrily, breaking the car's windows while police intervened.

The parade drew hundreds of thousands despite holiday closures, overshadowed by this incident. Emergency services swiftly attended to victims, and police issued rapid statements to dispel rumors of terrorism. Liverpool FC expressed condolences, with political figures acknowledging the emergency response.