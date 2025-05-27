Drone Diplomacy: A New Front in Indo-Pak Tensions

As tensions flare between India and Pakistan, a new frontier in military strategy is emerging: drones. On May 8, the two nuclear-armed neighbors engaged in unprecedented UAV skirmishes, marking a significant shift from traditional warfare tactics.

The conflict was temporarily halted by a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, but the strategic deployment of UAVs, as reported by security officials and industry experts, signals a burgeoning arms race. Both countries are pouring resources into drone technology, with India planning to triple its UAV investments to $470 million.

Experts suggest that drones offer nations a way to assert military might without risking personnel. However, this technology-centric approach is not without vulnerabilities, especially concerning supply chain dependencies on China, a key Pakistan ally. As both nations advance their drone capabilities, the geopolitical landscape of South Asia is undergoing a profound transformation.