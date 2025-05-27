Left Menu

Controversial Appointment: Oil Executive Tyler Hassen's Rise in the Department of the Interior

Tyler Hassen, a Texas oil executive, has been given vast powers to reorganize the Interior Department without Senate confirmation. Concerns have arisen over potential conflicts of interest due to his energy investments and ties with John Fitzgibbons, as well as his lack of public administration experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:23 IST
Controversial Appointment: Oil Executive Tyler Hassen's Rise in the Department of the Interior
  • Country:
  • United States

Tyler Hassen, a Texas oil executive associated with Elon Musk's efficiency team, has been granted significant authority over the U.S. Department of the Interior's reorganization. This move has sparked concerns among lawmakers and environmental groups due to Hassen's unresolved conflicts of interest and lack of Senate confirmation.

Hassen, who previously worked at Basin Holdings, a company linked to Russian business interests, has yet to divest from various energy-related investments, raising ethical concerns. His lack of public administration experience further complicates his role in overseeing multiple federal agencies, including the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

The decision to bypass Senate confirmation has drawn criticism from lawmakers, who argue that it undermines congressional oversight. The strategic initiatives underway at the Interior Department, such as increasing fossil fuel production, have added to the apprehension among conservationists and some members of Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

