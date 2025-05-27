North Korea's Security Chief Joins High-Profile Meeting in Russia

North Korea's minister of state security, Ri Chang Dae, embarked on a significant diplomatic journey as he left Pyongyang for Russia on Monday. His attendance at a crucial meeting of senior security officials has been confirmed by North Korea's KCNA state news agency on Tuesday.

The high-level gathering, as reported by Russian media, is set to feature Sergei Shoigu, one of the top security aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting promises discussions among influential security figures and is expected to foster important international security dialogues.

Highly regarded security officials from countries such as North Korea, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates are anticipated to be part of this noteworthy summit, signifying renewed diplomatic engagements on the global stage.

