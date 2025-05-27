Left Menu

Escalating Israeli Offensive Displaces Thousands

An intensified Israeli military campaign has displaced nearly 180,000 individuals within a 10-day span by May 25, as reported by the International Organization for Migration. Concern and condemnation were expressed by the Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster over recurring direct attacks on shelters.

An intensified Israeli military campaign has resulted in the displacement of almost 180,000 individuals within just 10 days, according to a statement from the International Organization for Migration as of May 25.

The Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster, speaking on behalf of IOM, expressed profound concern and strongly condemned what it described as the frequent targeting of shelters.

These actions have ignited international alarm as communities are uprooted and facilities that should remain safe are coming under fire, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

