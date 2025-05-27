Escalating Israeli Offensive Displaces Thousands
An intensified Israeli military campaign has displaced nearly 180,000 individuals within a 10-day span by May 25, as reported by the International Organization for Migration. Concern and condemnation were expressed by the Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster over recurring direct attacks on shelters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:14 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
An intensified Israeli military campaign has resulted in the displacement of almost 180,000 individuals within just 10 days, according to a statement from the International Organization for Migration as of May 25.
The Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster, speaking on behalf of IOM, expressed profound concern and strongly condemned what it described as the frequent targeting of shelters.
These actions have ignited international alarm as communities are uprooted and facilities that should remain safe are coming under fire, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Gideon Chariots: Israel's Intensified Military Campaign in Gaza
Grant Government Medical College: Celebrating 180 Years of Medical Excellence
U.S. Approves $180M Bomb Sale to Poland
New Orleans Archdiocese Settles for $180 Million in Clergy Abuse Case
New Orleans Archdiocese Settles Abuse Claims with $180 Million Deal