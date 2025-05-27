Southeast Asian Leaders Advocate For Myanmar Peace
The leaders of Southeast Asian nations have called on all parties embroiled in the Myanmar conflict to extend ceasefires and engage in dialogue to find a sustainable resolution. During a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the ASEAN bloc emphasized the importance of trust-building among stakeholders for a lasting peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:48 IST
On Tuesday, Southeast Asian leaders urged conflicting parties in Myanmar to prolong their ceasefire efforts, aiming to foster trust and facilitate a comprehensive dialogue.
A statement from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), gathered in Kuala Lumpur, affirmed the collective call for stakeholders in Myanmar to engage in inclusive dialogue.
The objective of this initiative is to achieve a sustainable peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis, underscoring the necessity for constructive interaction among all concerned parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
