Southeast Asian Leaders Advocate For Myanmar Peace

On Tuesday, Southeast Asian leaders urged conflicting parties in Myanmar to prolong their ceasefire efforts, aiming to foster trust and facilitate a comprehensive dialogue.

A statement from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), gathered in Kuala Lumpur, affirmed the collective call for stakeholders in Myanmar to engage in inclusive dialogue.

The objective of this initiative is to achieve a sustainable peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis, underscoring the necessity for constructive interaction among all concerned parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)