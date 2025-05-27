Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Infiltration Attempt by Large Bangladeshi Group at Assam Border

A large group of Bangladeshis attempted to cross into India through Assam but was thwarted by the BSF on Tuesday. The attempt was made in the early morning through South Salmara Mankachar district. BSF officials reported that suspicious movements were detected, preventing illegal entry into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:07 IST
BSF Thwarts Infiltration Attempt by Large Bangladeshi Group at Assam Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled an attempt by a sizable group of Bangladeshi nationals to illegally enter India through Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district early Tuesday.

The BSF, observing suspicious activity near the international boundary, acted swiftly to challenge and deter the intruders, forcing their retreat. This was confirmed by a BSF spokesperson overseeing the border operation.

A secondary attempt involving 14 individuals was also intercepted. Speaking anonymously, a BSF official confirmed that these individuals were repelled at the border's early morning hours, reinforcing the security efforts in the region.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025