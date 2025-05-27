BSF Thwarts Infiltration Attempt by Large Bangladeshi Group at Assam Border

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled an attempt by a sizable group of Bangladeshi nationals to illegally enter India through Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district early Tuesday.

The BSF, observing suspicious activity near the international boundary, acted swiftly to challenge and deter the intruders, forcing their retreat. This was confirmed by a BSF spokesperson overseeing the border operation.

A secondary attempt involving 14 individuals was also intercepted. Speaking anonymously, a BSF official confirmed that these individuals were repelled at the border's early morning hours, reinforcing the security efforts in the region.