Tragic Tale: Mystery of Akash Mishra's Death

Akash Mishra, a 23-year-old man, was found dead in a pool of blood in Auzhi village, Uttar Pradesh. His body, indicating signs of brutal assault, was discovered near the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway. Police suspect a love affair could be involved and are investigating the case, seeking the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:09 IST
In a shocking incident, the body of Akash Mishra, a 23-year-old man, was discovered covered in blood in Auzhi village, Uttar Pradesh. The grim discovery was made near the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

Returning from Delhi to his native home, Mishra's body exhibited signs of excessive bleeding, suggesting a brutal assault. Initial investigations indicate a possible connection to a love affair, authorities stated. Lambhua Circle Officer Abdusalam confirmed these suspicions as police teams intensify their search for those responsible.

Mishra, who leaves behind his older brother Adesh and father Karmaj, both residing in Delhi, becomes the focal point of a murder probe gripping the region. The community is anxiously awaiting answers as law enforcement races against time to bring justice to the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

