Delhi High Court Faces Corruption Storm Amid Bribery Allegations

The Delhi High Court has denied interim protection from arrest to a court staff member accused in a corruption case, citing the gravity of allegations against him. Justice Amit Sharma, addressing the seriousness of the matter, issued a notice on the anticipatory bail plea of the ahlmad and instructed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to respond to the allegations levied against the court staff.

The counsel for the petitioner argues that the investigation lacks fairness and urges the court for interim protection. The court, however, has decided to address the issue of interim relief on May 29 alongside the staff's petition to quash the FIR. The ACB maintains a request for custodial interrogation to uncover the full conspiracy.

Amidst multiple allegations including bribery and claims of a conspiracy targeting a special judge, the Delhi High Court continues its deliberation. With the denial of anticipatory bail by a sessions court and ongoing disputes between the ACB and the accused, the complexity of the case is evident. Efforts continue to seek fair investigation possibly involving the CBI, challenging the initial procedures and motives of the ACB.

(With inputs from agencies.)