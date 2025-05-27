Left Menu

Delhi High Court Intervenes in Soldiers' Drain Dilemma

The Delhi High Court has responded to a report of over 3,000 soldiers being forced to traverse a foul-smelling drain to reach the parade ground. The court criticized the situation as unacceptable and ordered the Delhi Cantonment Board to report on the issue, highlighting delayed infrastructure requests.

The Delhi High Court has taken a proactive stance following the revelation that over 3,000 soldiers from the Rajputana Rifles must traverse a 'foul-smelling and filthy drain' en route to their parade ground in Delhi Cantonment. The situation was highlighted in a news report deemed 'unacceptable' by the court.

In response, the bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora requested a status report from the Delhi Cantonment Board concerning the delayed construction of a bridge proposed at the site. The next hearing is scheduled for May 29.

Amid ongoing petitions regarding flooding from clogged drains across Delhi, the court expressed frustration over the persistent infrastructure neglect affecting the soldiers. Despite repeated appeals, the essential bridge has not yet been constructed, leaving soldiers to navigate the treacherous passage daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

