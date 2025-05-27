Left Menu

Intense Gunfight in Jharkhand: Maoist Commander Killed, Search Ongoing

A CPI (Maoist) commander was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district. An injured rebel carrying a Rs 15 lakh bounty was reported. The operation involved Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF, and local police. Several weapons were recovered, and the search operation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:09 IST
Intense Gunfight in Jharkhand: Maoist Commander Killed, Search Ongoing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-ranking commander of the CPI (Maoist) was killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The encounter, which occurred between Barwahi and Naiya villages, also left another rebel injured. The injured individual reportedly has a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

The operation, involving the Jharkhand Jaguar, Central Reserve Police Force, and local police, led to the recovery of several weapons and is still ongoing as the forces intensify their crackdown on the insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025