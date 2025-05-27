Intense Gunfight in Jharkhand: Maoist Commander Killed, Search Ongoing

A high-ranking commander of the CPI (Maoist) was killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The encounter, which occurred between Barwahi and Naiya villages, also left another rebel injured. The injured individual reportedly has a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

The operation, involving the Jharkhand Jaguar, Central Reserve Police Force, and local police, led to the recovery of several weapons and is still ongoing as the forces intensify their crackdown on the insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)