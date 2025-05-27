Uttar Pradesh's Mission 2027: Eradicating Child Labour

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, has vowed to eliminate child labour across the state by 2027. This ambitious initiative involves coordination between multiple departments such as Education, Women and Child Development, and the Labour Department.

A major challenge in this effort has been the lack of up-to-date data, unchanged since the 2011 census. To address this, the Panchayati Raj Department is tasked with collecting detailed data from each village. This will aid in implementing targeted programs to eradicate child labour.

In collaboration with UNICEF, a booklet of department schemes will be created to benefit child labourers and their families. Educational initiatives and the revival of the 'Naya Savera' scheme further support the initiative, with public awareness being raised through a large-scale program on June 12.

