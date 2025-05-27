Li Qiang Advocates for Trade Unity Amid Economic Challenges
Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged Southeast Asian and Gulf countries to dismantle trade barriers and promote openness amidst the growing challenges of protectionism and unilateralism. Speaking at a summit dinner in Kuala Lumpur, he emphasized the importance of a multilateral trading system anchored by the World Trade Organization.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has issued a call to Southeast Asian and Gulf nations to dismantle trade barriers and embrace greater openness in response to escalating protectionism and unilateral economic measures. His remarks came during a summit dinner in Kuala Lumpur, attended by leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Addressing the assembly, Li highlighted the unprecedented impact economic globalization is currently undergoing. He made a strong case for the reinforcement of a multilateral trading system, centered around the World Trade Organization, as essential for the future economic stability and growth of the regions.
Li's appeal underscores the necessity of cooperative frameworks and the importance of uniting to counter the threats to global trade posed by rising protectionist sentiments. His comments reflect a broader push for countries to adopt collaborative approaches in navigating the modern economic landscape.
Strengthening Ties: China's Economic Diplomacy with Malaysia, ASEAN, and the GCC