Imphal Protests Ignite Over Bus Incident: Tensions Rise Amid Ethnic Strife

In a surge of public dissent, the streets of Imphal witnessed heightened activism after recent events involving a government bus escalated ethnic tensions. Led by the students' wing of COCOMI, a Meitei coalition, protestors targeted key government facilities demanding accountability.

The agitation arose when security personnel allegedly obscured the state's name on a government bus last week, sparking demands for a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and resignations from top state officials. Protestors emphasized their stand on maintaining Manipur's territorial unity.

Despite efforts to quell unrest since ethnic strife in May 2023, the incident tapped into broader regional discord, with Meitei groups and Kuki-Zo communities advocating opposing solutions to their prolonged territorial conflict.