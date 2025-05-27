Left Menu

Imphal Protests Ignite Over Bus Incident: Tensions Rise Amid Ethnic Strife

Imphal has been gripped by protests led by the COCOMI students' wing after a government bus had the state's name concealed by security personnel. Demonstrators stormed pivotal government buildings, demanding apologies and resignations, spotlighting ongoing ethnic tensions over the state's territorial integrity among Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:09 IST
Imphal Protests Ignite Over Bus Incident: Tensions Rise Amid Ethnic Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surge of public dissent, the streets of Imphal witnessed heightened activism after recent events involving a government bus escalated ethnic tensions. Led by the students' wing of COCOMI, a Meitei coalition, protestors targeted key government facilities demanding accountability.

The agitation arose when security personnel allegedly obscured the state's name on a government bus last week, sparking demands for a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and resignations from top state officials. Protestors emphasized their stand on maintaining Manipur's territorial unity.

Despite efforts to quell unrest since ethnic strife in May 2023, the incident tapped into broader regional discord, with Meitei groups and Kuki-Zo communities advocating opposing solutions to their prolonged territorial conflict.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025