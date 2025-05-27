President Ramaphosa Champions Infrastructure as Pillar of South Africa’s Growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure-led growth, describing it as “fundamental” to national development and a catalyst for economic transformation. Speaking at the fourth annual Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA), held at Century City, Cape Town, the President outlined a bold vision where robust, inclusive infrastructure serves as both a cornerstone of development and a magnet for investment.

Infrastructure as a Cornerstone for Development

In his keynote address on Tuesday, President Ramaphosa emphasized the strategic role of infrastructure in shaping a prosperous and equitable society. “Infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth and social progress,” he declared, stressing its role in creating jobs, reducing inequality, and enhancing public services.

“Infrastructure allows us to build the arteries of our nation—roads, railways, ports, airports—that move our goods and people efficiently,” he said. “It enables connection, productivity, and dignity for all South Africans.”

He characterized public infrastructure as the “flywheel” that propels economic activity, adding that well-maintained infrastructure boosts investor confidence by demonstrating national stability and long-term potential.

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

The two-day symposium, which began on Monday, convened key stakeholders across sectors, including government leaders, international financiers, construction executives, and technical experts. The event aimed to share best practices and forge partnerships critical to South Africa’s long-term infrastructure ambitions.

President Ramaphosa noted the importance of platforms like SIDSSA for fostering collaboration and policy alignment, especially as the continent seeks to maximize the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “This level of engagement is essential if we are to unlock Africa’s full economic potential,” he said.

The SIDSSA’s Leaders Forum, held on Monday, brought together Ministers, provincial premiers, MECs, and local government representatives to chart a collaborative path forward. According to the President, the forum provided space for strategic dialogue that will help harmonize infrastructure policies across the continent.

From Vision to Execution: The Construction Book

Highlighting recent milestones, President Ramaphosa pointed to the release of the second edition of the Construction Book by Infrastructure South Africa. The publication showcases over 250 fully funded infrastructure projects, collectively worth more than R238 billion, signaling a decisive move from planning to execution.

“The Construction Book is not just a catalogue—it’s a blueprint,” the President explained. “It gives industry players clarity on what to expect, helping them prepare to meet demand for local materials, components, and services.”

By focusing on procurement-ready and financially secured projects, the government aims to reduce market uncertainty and attract participation from contractors, consultants, and manufacturers.

Mobilizing Capital: A Trillion-Rand Ambition

Reiterating Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement of a R1 trillion allocation for infrastructure investment, the President called for stronger public-private collaboration. “The state cannot shoulder this burden alone,” he acknowledged. “We are working to mobilize all available capital—both local and international—to fuel an infrastructure boom.”

This effort includes unlocking long-term savings managed by domestic institutions and making regulatory reforms to streamline public-private partnerships (PPPs). New reforms will simplify approval processes for PPPs under R2 billion, cutting red tape and accelerating implementation.

“We are creating an environment where the private sector feels confident in committing to long-term infrastructure investment,” Ramaphosa said.

Infrastructure as a Symbol of Hope

Beyond the economic and technical benefits, the President presented infrastructure as a symbol of national aspiration. From roads and bridges to clinics and schools, these projects represent the tangible fruits of democracy and tools of social transformation.

“Infrastructure connects us not just physically but emotionally—as a nation with shared goals and hopes,” he said. “It is a manifestation of our belief in a better, more inclusive future.”

He concluded his address with a call to action: “We must place infrastructure at the heart of our developmental agenda—not only as a tool for economic growth, but as a beacon of our great ambition and enduring hope.”

As South Africa aims to redefine its future through smart, sustainable development, SIDSSA 2025 has set the tone for a coordinated, bold, and hopeful journey ahead.