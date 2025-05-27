Left Menu

Former Constable's Assets Frozen Amid Corruption Probe

Punjab Police have frozen properties of dismissed constable Amandeep Kaur following her arrest in a disproportionate assets case. Kaur's income was found to be 28.85% above her legitimate earnings. Previously arrested for heroin possession, she now faces additional charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:09 IST
Amandeep Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have taken a significant step by freezing the movable and immovable properties of ex-Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that Kaur, arrested for possessing disproportionate assets, faces serious legal challenges.

Authorities have seized a house, residential plot, vehicle, two-wheelers, and electronic items valued at Rs 1.35 crore, following approval from the relevant authority. A property freezing notice was also posted at Kaur's Bathinda residence.

Kaur's arrest by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau stemmed from allegations of accumulating assets beyond her known income. Detailed investigations indicated her income and expenditures didn't match, leading to a significant case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Notably, Kaur had previously been arrested and released on bail for possession of heroin earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

