Supreme Court Rejects Student's T-Shirt Free Speech Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a case involving a student's free speech challenge against a Massachusetts public school's ban on his T-shirt reading 'There are only two genders.' The decision follows lower court rulings that sided with the school, citing potential negative impacts on transgender students.

In the controversy, 12-year-old Liam Morrison and his family sued Middleborough's John T. Nichols Middle School officials, seeking monetary damages. Both a U.S. District Judge and the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Morrison, suggesting the T-shirt's message could disrupt transgender and gender non-conforming students' ability to focus in the classroom.

Justice Samuel Alito, dissenting the Supreme Court's decision, argued that the case highlights confusion in lower courts about balancing students' rights and schools' responsibilities. The legal debate references the 1969 precedent set by Tinker v. Des Moines, allowing schools to restrict speech to prevent substantial disruption. The issue resonates within broader U.S. cultural debates on transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)