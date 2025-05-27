Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Arizona Copper Mine Religious Rights Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has chosen not to hear a Native American group's religious rights appeal against a multi-billion-dollar copper mine in Arizona. This decision permits Rio Tinto and BHP to continue with the project on land considered sacred by the Apache tribe.

Despite dissent from some justices, the court's decision effectively enables the U.S. government to proceed with a land transfer pivotal for the mine's construction. The legal battle isn't over, as additional challenges remain pending in court.

While the mine promises an economic boost for Arizona, opponents argue that it violates constitutional protections and endangers a historic religious site. The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between economic development and cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)