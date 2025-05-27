Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Arizona Copper Mine Religious Rights Case
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a religious rights appeal by Apache Stronghold against a copper mine project on sacred Apache land in Arizona. While some see economic benefits, the project would destroy a site crucial to Apache rituals. Legal and environmental challenges continue.
The U.S. Supreme Court has chosen not to hear a Native American group's religious rights appeal against a multi-billion-dollar copper mine in Arizona. This decision permits Rio Tinto and BHP to continue with the project on land considered sacred by the Apache tribe.
Despite dissent from some justices, the court's decision effectively enables the U.S. government to proceed with a land transfer pivotal for the mine's construction. The legal battle isn't over, as additional challenges remain pending in court.
While the mine promises an economic boost for Arizona, opponents argue that it violates constitutional protections and endangers a historic religious site. The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between economic development and cultural preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Codelco Partners with Rio Tinto for Maricunga Lithium Project
Supreme Court's Upcoming Rulings Could Reshape Religious Rights and Public Life
Codelco Teams Up with Rio Tinto for Maricunga Lithium Project
Codelco Teams Up with Rio Tinto for Maricunga Lithium Power Play
Waqf Amendments Spark Debate Over Secularity and Religious Rights in India