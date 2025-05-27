Tragic End for Pilgrims on Sacred Journey
Two pilgrims from Fatehpur district were killed in Rajapur, Chitrakoot, when a truck ran over their motorcycle. They were en route to the sacred Kamadgiri hill. Police are working to identify the victims and locate the truck driver involved in the accident.
In a tragic accident, two pilgrims en route to the sacred Kamadgiri hill in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district lost their lives when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified truck. The incident occurred on Tuesday near a roadside dhaba, according to the local police.
The victims, both from Fatehpur district, were riding a motorcycle registered in the name of Ramu, son of Dinesh from Thariyav. Efforts are being made to confirm their identities as well as to locate the truck involved in the incident.
The tragedy unfolds as the bodies have been moved to a mortuary, and police continue their search for the truck driver. The incident has cast a pall over the religious pilgrimage to Kamadgiri hill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
