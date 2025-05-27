Left Menu

Manipur Integrity Concerns: COCOMI Meets MHA Over Crisis

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) met with Ministry of Home Affairs officials to discuss pressing issues including narco-terrorism, illegal immigration, and the deteriorating law and order in Manipur. COCOMI emphasizes engaging only with the Center and urges government action on resolutions from the People's Convention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:43 IST
Manipur Integrity Concerns: COCOMI Meets MHA Over Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) expressed serious concerns to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the challenges posed by narco-terrorism and illegal immigration in Manipur. The talks also highlighted the worsening law and order alongside illegal opium cultivation.

During the meeting with MHA officials, COCOMI urged the acknowledgment and escalation of resolutions from the People's Convention. The focus was primarily on anti-peace elements, continued dialogue, and seeking peace and stability. Key issues such as sacred site protection, farmers' rights, and justice for missing persons were stressed.

Both parties agreed on keeping communication open to address the manifold issues affecting civilians in the region. Since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023 between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, resulting in extensive casualties and displacement, the urgency for governmental intervention remains critical in restoring order as MHA takes note of public demands.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025