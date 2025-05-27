Manipur Integrity Concerns: COCOMI Meets MHA Over Crisis

A delegation from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) expressed serious concerns to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the challenges posed by narco-terrorism and illegal immigration in Manipur. The talks also highlighted the worsening law and order alongside illegal opium cultivation.

During the meeting with MHA officials, COCOMI urged the acknowledgment and escalation of resolutions from the People's Convention. The focus was primarily on anti-peace elements, continued dialogue, and seeking peace and stability. Key issues such as sacred site protection, farmers' rights, and justice for missing persons were stressed.

Both parties agreed on keeping communication open to address the manifold issues affecting civilians in the region. Since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023 between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, resulting in extensive casualties and displacement, the urgency for governmental intervention remains critical in restoring order as MHA takes note of public demands.