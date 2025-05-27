Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Police of Breach of Privilege

In a dramatic turn of events, Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma has formally approached the Assembly Speaker, seeking breach of privilege proceedings against Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Gandhi. The move comes after Gandhi accused Sharma of misconduct in a recent press conference, a claim the MLA contends is both derogatory and unfounded.

Sharma, the Dharamshala representative, says Gandhi's public statements are not only defamatory but also challenge his integrity as an elected official. He has urged the Speaker to take decisive action by admitting a privilege motion, highlighting that Gandhi's remarks compromise the sanctity of the Vidhan Sabha and exceed his authority as a senior officer.

This controversy is rooted in the aftermath of the Rajya Sabha elections held in February 2024, where Sharma, alongside five other Congress MLAs, was disqualified under the anti-defection law after voting in favor of a BJP candidate. Although Sharma switched allegiance to BJP and subsequently regained his seat, he finds himself at the center of allegations regarding horse-trading, despite no formal charges or summons being issued against him.