Italian Court Revokes Remote Check-In Ban Amid Overtourism Debate

Italian judges overturned a government ban on remote check-ins for short-term rentals, which led to the removal of keyboxes in city centers. The Lazio administrative court found the ban unfair to landlords. The decision has been welcomed by rental associations who favor remote technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant move, Italian judges have nullified a government-imposed ban on remote check-ins for short-term rental properties.

The decision comes after concerns from various stakeholders about the removal of keyboxes in urban areas. Initially, the interior ministry enacted the ban citing security risks due to the lack of face-to-face interaction during check-ins.

The Lazio administrative court criticized the ban for imposing undue burdens on landlords. Rental associations have expressed their approval, and talks with the government are underway to secure official acceptance of remote check-in methods. The interior ministry, however, is considering a potential appeal.

