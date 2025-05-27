Delhi Court Denies Bail to Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in Organised Crime Case

A Delhi court has rejected the bail application for former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, citing his alleged involvement in organized crime. The judge emphasized the severe threat posed by a nexus between politicians and gangsters, highlighting this as a significant concern for the nation.

Special Judge Dig Vijay Singh stated that Balyan must face the consequences due to a lack of sufficient grounds for bail. The decision followed the presentation of evidence suggesting that Balyan was involved in a criminal nexus with alleged gangster Kapil Sangwan, as indicated by a recorded conversation.

Balyan's argument of deteriorated relations with Sangwan was dismissed by the court, affirming that prior involvement in criminal activities could not be negated by subsequent disputes. The court noted the allegations of Balyan providing financial assistance to a gang member post-crime commission, further affirming the denial of bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)