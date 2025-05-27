COCOMI Pushes for Peace Amidst Manipur Bus Incident Controversy
A Meitei civil society group delegation from Manipur urged the Indian government to address tensions after a bus incident. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) emphasized commitment to peace and raised issues such as illegal activities and cross-border immigration threatening stability in the region.
- Country:
- India
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent Meitei civil society group, has called upon the Indian government to take urgent action following an incident involving a bus in Manipur. The group expressed outrage after security forces allegedly covered the state's name on the bus's windshield with white paper.
In a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, COCOMI highlighted its dedication to maintaining peace and outlined several pressing issues affecting the region, including narco-terrorism and illegal immigration. The delegation stressed the need for swift governmental intervention to address these challenges.
COCOMI also emphasized safeguarding local farmers' rights, protecting religious sites, and providing justice for missing individuals. The group urged the government to act against elements undermining peace and expressed concerns over financial support to armed groups under the guise of the peace process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
