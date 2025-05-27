COCOMI Pushes for Peace Amidst Manipur Bus Incident Controversy

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent Meitei civil society group, has called upon the Indian government to take urgent action following an incident involving a bus in Manipur. The group expressed outrage after security forces allegedly covered the state's name on the bus's windshield with white paper.

In a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, COCOMI highlighted its dedication to maintaining peace and outlined several pressing issues affecting the region, including narco-terrorism and illegal immigration. The delegation stressed the need for swift governmental intervention to address these challenges.

COCOMI also emphasized safeguarding local farmers' rights, protecting religious sites, and providing justice for missing individuals. The group urged the government to act against elements undermining peace and expressed concerns over financial support to armed groups under the guise of the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)