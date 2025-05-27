Desperation and Chaos: Food Aid Distribution Sparks Tensions in Gaza

Desperation gripped Gaza as Palestinians stormed aid distribution sites backed by the U.S. and Israel on Tuesday, in search of food. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported distributing 8,000 food boxes amid a difficult situation following a three-month Israeli blockade of the region.

Amidst accusations and denials between Hamas and Israeli authorities, the distribution in Rafah was marked by chaotic scenes and torn barriers, as people scrambled for supplies. Concerns over biometric screening led some to hesitate, despite warnings about the procedures' implications.

The United Nations and other humanitarian groups have boycotted the foundation, citing concerns over politicization. Amid ceasefire collapse and ongoing military actions by Israel, Gaza remains a humanitarian crisis, with aid trucks falling short of the daily needs estimated by U.N. agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)