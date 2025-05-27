France Moves Towards Legalizing Assisted Dying Amid Growing Public Support

France's lower house of parliament has taken a significant legislative step by passing a bill that permits adults with incurable illnesses to take lethal medication, in response to mounting public demand for legal end-of-life options across Europe.

The National Assembly's decision, with 305 votes in favor and 199 against, is a crucial part of France's lengthy legislative process. The bill will now progress to the Senate for further discussion before any final vote is scheduled.

Accompanying this bill is another unanimously adopted measure aimed at enhancing palliative care, focusing on alleviating pain and maintaining patients' dignity. Meanwhile, debates on similar issues are emerging in other countries, reflecting a broader European trend.