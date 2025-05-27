Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Racket Busted: Jharkhand Labourers' Accounts Misused in Money Laundering

Two men from Jharkhand were caught using local labourers' bank accounts to launder cyber fraud proceeds. Imran and Mansoor Ansari were apprehended in Ladakh after duping a woman of Rs 69,953. The police investigation revealed the accounts were opened by site contractors and misused for fraudulent transactions.

  • India

In a sophisticated cyber fraud operation, two men from Jharkhand, Imran Ansari and Mansoor Ansari, have been apprehended in Sarchu, Ladakh. The duo allegedly used bank accounts belonging to local labourers as conduits to launder fraudulently obtained funds.

The scheme unraveled following a complaint filed on September 2, 2024, by a woman who reported an unauthorized deduction of nearly Rs 70,000. The fraudsters purportedly posed as representatives of an online coaching institute to manipulate victims.

Investigations revealed the money was funneled into accounts in remote Jharkhand villages, orchestrated under the guise of site contractors supervising laborers. These contractors retained the workers' ATM cards and passbooks, enabling the fraud. Authorities tracked the key suspects to Ladakh, ultimately capturing them after an extensive pursuit.

