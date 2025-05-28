Left Menu

U.S. Drops Death Penalty for El Chapo's Son

The United States will not pursue the death penalty against Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of drug lord El Chapo, in a drug trafficking case. Guzman Lopez, who was extradited in July, denies the charges. Prosecutors in Chicago haven't provided further details on the decision announced in a May 23 filing.

Federal prosecutors in the United States have announced that they will not seek the death penalty against Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. This decision comes as Guzman Lopez faces his own charges of drug trafficking.

In a court filing dated May 23, authorities in Chicago detailed their decision to forego the death penalty, although they offered no further information on the rationale behind this choice. Guzman Lopez has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges and was extradited into U.S. custody in July.

Jeffrey Lichtman, the defense attorney for Guzman Lopez, has yet to comment on the recent developments in the high-profile case.

