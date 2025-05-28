U.S. Drops Death Penalty for El Chapo's Son

Federal prosecutors in the United States have announced that they will not seek the death penalty against Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. This decision comes as Guzman Lopez faces his own charges of drug trafficking.

In a court filing dated May 23, authorities in Chicago detailed their decision to forego the death penalty, although they offered no further information on the rationale behind this choice. Guzman Lopez has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges and was extradited into U.S. custody in July.

Jeffrey Lichtman, the defense attorney for Guzman Lopez, has yet to comment on the recent developments in the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)